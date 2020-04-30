Robert Whittaker Proposes Catchweight Darren Till Fight, ‘The Gorilla’ Responds

Spread the word!













Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has asked Darren Till to fight him at a catchweight in August with little to no training.

Whittaker and Till were expected to meet in the main event at UFC Dublin on August 15. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic seems to have put a stop to that card. Earlier this month it was announced events requiring licenses in excess of 5,000 would not be considered until September. Fighters are also struggling to train properly due to the lack of access to gyms and sparring partners. Whittaker seems to has a solution for all of that and Till seems to be on board with his idea.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of ESPN, Whittaker revealed he is still up for fighting but wants to agree a catchweight as they both will be unable to train properly, he said.

“I really want to come to some type of agreement with Daz because I feel like he gets it. We just don’t train at all. We just don’t train, we do a catchweight of like 95 and we just rock up. Bro, I love that and I’m sure he would love that too. We can just dip and chips it until August then get in there and light it up.

Ariel Helwani expressed his belief that Till would be down for the idea and he wasn’t wrong. ‘The Gorilla’ took to Twitter to accept the proposal. “It’s not even a thought… YES,” he wrote.

“Now that we aren’t cutting weight rob? @robwhittakermma. Shall we just use the fight week time to our advantage, drink? Dip? And Game? Might as well…,” he added.

While Whittaker and Till seem to be down for a catchweight bout it’s unlikely the UFC will get on board with the idea. Even during these most trying times, the MMA promotion seems insistent on fighters making weight.

Would you like to see Robert Whittaker and Darren Till fight at a catchweight in August?