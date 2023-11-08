Robert Whittaker still chasing fight with Kamaru Usman in March return to UFC: ‘We’re both top of the food chain’

ByRoss Markey
Former undisputed middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker has sights fixed firmly still on securing a fight with former welterweight titleholder and prior pound-for-pound number one, Kamaru Usman, as he eyes a comeback to the Octagon in March of next year.

Whittaker, a former undisputed middleweight champion, has been sidelined since he featured at UFC 290 back in July during International Fight Week, suffering a stunning second round TKO loss to incoming UFC 297 headliner and title challenger, Dricus du Plessis. 

The defeat came as Whittaker’s first at the middleweight limit beyond a pair of losses to two-time foe, Israel Adesanya, since arriving at 185 pounds back in 2014.

As for Usman, the former undisputed welterweight champion made a middleweight divisional bow on just 10 days’ notice last month in the co-main event of UFC 294, suffering a contentious majority decision loss to the unbeaten, Khamzat Chimaev over the course of three rounds.

Robert Whittaker echoes calls for Kamaru Usman fight in UFC return

And playing up a potential middleweight limit stay off the back of a heralded performance on such short-notice in the Middle East, Usman has been called out continually by ex-champion, Whittaker – who himself eyes a UFC return as soon as March.

“Definitely, the (Kamaru) USman fight interests me because I just think we are both guys that are at the tip of the food chain and I want to give him a proper welcome to the middleweight division,” Robert Whittaker told Submission Radio. “I just like that fight… he’s one of the best welterweights to do it and I think fighting fights of that caliber makes me excited. It’s a face I haven’t fought before, it’s exciting, it’s different.” 

