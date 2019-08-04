Robbie Lawler Says It’s Back To The Drawing Board After UFC Newark Loss

Spread the word!













Robbie Lawler is on the first three-fight losing streak of his career. The former UFC welterweight champion has lost to Rafael dos Anjos, Ben Askren, and now Colby Covington.

“Chaos” dominated Lawler all fight long in the UFC Newark main event last night, as the former champ couldn’t do anything significant. After the fight, “Ruthless” admitted Covington just did a good job and it wasn’t anything on him, as he felt good.

“Colby did a really good job,” Lawler said after the fight. “I just wasn’t able to do enough. I kept a good pace (and) mixed it up with takedowns. My body felt good. I just need to go back to the drawing board and get back to work because there’s a few things I can strengthen up and get better.

“It’s a learning experience. I actually felt pretty good going out in the cage. I felt pretty good in there. Just need to get back to work.”

Something that no doubt had to impact Robbie Lawler was how much Covington threw. He threw over 500 strikes, but for “Ruthless” he didn’t care as he was just focused on dodging them.

“I’m just trying to duck and dodge and weave,” Lawler said. “You don’t pay attention to those things. You’re not counting punches. His volume was high. He kept a good rate. But it’s just part of the game.”

Ultimately, after a fight where he didn’t even win a single round, he says it is back to the drawing board after this one.

“It’s been a while since I felt good moving around, bouncing around,” Lawler said. “My takedown defense was pretty good. Getting back up was pretty good. I just need to get back to work and build on those things.

“It’s all just a learning experience. I feel like somebody could take that and twist it and say, ‘Maybe he wasn’t right because of this.’ That was the best I’ve been for a while, and I’m going to grow from it.”

What do you think should be next for Robbie Lawler?