Robbie Lawler and Rory MacDonald can now officially label themselves UFC Hall of Fame inductees, with their memorable UFC 189 undisputed welterweight title fight rematch inducted into the organization’s Hall of Fame as part of the ‘Fight Wing’.

Co-headlining UFC 189 during International Fight Week back in July 2015 beneath an interim featherweight title fight between Chad Mendes and Conor McGregor, Robbie Lawler and Canadian star, Rory MacDonald shared the Octagon in a rematch of a prior November 2013 clash.

Turning in a re-run for the ages in an instant classic and memorable showcase, then-undisputed welterweight champion, Lawler managed to successfully defend his crown for the first time as part of his undisputed title run, eventually finishing MacDonald with a fifth round TKO in their co-main event slot.

And during the official broadcast for UFC 287 tonight in Miami, Florida, the promotion confirmed how the championship rematch between Robbie Lawler and Rory MacDonald would be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame during an official ceremony during International Fight Week in July.

“An ICONIC moment in UFC history,” UFC tweeted. “Lawler vs. MacDonald 2 is headed to the #UFCHOF for good reason.”

An ICONIC moment in UFC history!



Lawler vs MacDonald 2 is headed to the #UFCHOF for good reason



Joining a long-list of inductees this year, Lawler and MacDonald will go down in the annals alongside former lightweight champion, Jens Pulver, former featherweight kingpin, Jose Aldo, former middleweight icon, Anderson Silva, and veteran former title challenger, Donald Cerrone as the latest additions to the Hall of Fame hosted by the UFC this summer.