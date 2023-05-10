Former undisputed UFC welterweight champion and sport pioneer, Robbie Lawler, is slated to retire from professional mixed martial arts competition off the the back at his Octagon return at UFC 290 during International Fight Week in July of this year, and his induction into the promotion’s Hall of Fame ‘Fight Wing’.

Lawler, 41, has been sidelined since he featured at UFC 276 during International Fight Week in July of last year, suffering an eventual third round TKO loss to Bryan Barberena in the pair’s heralded Fight of the Night.

Set to feature at UFC 290 this summer, San Diego veteran, Robbie Lawler will tackle welterweight contender, Niko Price, before confirming his retirement from active competition as per UFC president, Dana White.

In his most recent victory, Lawler snapped a four-fight winless run in a UFC 266 rematch against former welterweight title challenger, Nick Diaz back in 2020, stopping the Stockton veteran with a third round TKO retirement win.

Robbie Lawler will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame later this summer

Set to be inducted into the promotion’s Hall of Fame as part of the ‘Fight Wing’ class during an official ceremony on Thursday during fight week ahead of UFC 290, Lawler has been credited alongside the retired, Rory MacDonald following their stunning UFC 194 welterweight title rematch in December 2015.

Clinching undisputed welterweight gold back in 2014 following a decision title-eliminator win over Matt Brown, Lawler bested two-time opponent, Johny Hendricks in a close, split decision win, before turning in Fight of the Year classic title defenses against both MacDonald, and former interim gold holder, Carlos Condit.

A perennial figure at the welterweight limit, Robbie Lawler, who has enjoyed two separate tenures under the banner of the UFC, holds notable career wins over the likes of Chris Lytle, Frank Trigg, Murilo Rua, Melvin Manhoef, Matt Lindland, Josh Koscheck, Jake Ellenberger, and Donald Cerrone.