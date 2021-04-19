Robbie Lawler is not worried about potentially getting cut by the UFC.

The former welterweight king is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Neil Magny back in August. That setback put him on a four-fight losing streak with his last win coming against Donald Cerrone back in July 2017.

Lawler was set to return against Mike Perry in November only to pull out due to injury. However, he is now healthy as he looks to get his next fight booked.

“I feel good,” Lawler told MMA Junkie on Monday. “Life’s good, training is going good right now. … I’m waiting for a fight. Just talking to my manager Dave (Martin), and we’ll see where we can go from there.”

Lawler has no preference for an opponent and isn’t concerned about a potential fifth consecutive loss either.

With a number of big names like Alistair Overeem and Junior dos Santos getting cut, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Lawler could be next with another defeat.

However, “Ruthless” is only focused on performing his best and feels no pressure.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time,” Lawler added. “A fight’s a fight. You do the best you can. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. There’s no such thing as pressure really. It’s just what we do.

“Sometimes you compete a little bit better, sometimes you don’t. But no pressure.”