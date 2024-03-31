Dutch Kickboxing star, former WKA world championship winner Rob Kaman passes away aged 63

Dutch Kickboxing talent and Muay Thai striker, Rob Kaman has passed away this Sunday evening aged 63, the Amsterdam native’s wife, Carlotta confirmed on his official Instagram account today.

Kaman, a former WKA (World Kickboxing Association) world champion – often referred to as “Mr. Low Kick” – has been credited for utilizing some of the most vicious and devastating low kick leg techniques in the history of striking arts throughout his storied professional combat sports career.

A decorated professional kickboxing star and Muay Thai talent, Kaman competed just once in mixed martial arts in his combat sports tenure, third round TKO win against Japan native, Nobuaki Kakuda back in 1992 under the Rings Battle Dimension banner in Tokyo.

Rob Kaman’s wife confirms the Dutchman’s sad passing today

On the Dutchman’s official Instagram account this Sunday evening, a statement released by his wife, Carlotta, confirmed his passing.

“Rob has passed away,” The statement read. “I will forever love you… we will forever love you. This is Carlotta his wife – even though we’ve been separated since a while I made this account for him… Love you Min… Monique his dear sister. We will post the date of the funeral.”

Dutch Kickboxing & Muay Thai legend Rob Kaman has passed away at the age of 63.



R.I.P. 😥🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/0FyH8esLqI — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) March 31, 2024

Competing 112 times professionally officially in kickboxing, Kaman boasted a 98-12-1(2) professional record throughout his tenure in the sport, taking on and beating names such as Payap Premchai, Samart Prasammit, Don Nakaya Nielsen, Changpuek Kiatsongrit, Adam Watt, Marek Pitorowski, Alexey Iganshov, and holds two victories over compatriot and fellow Kickboxing icon, Ernesto Hoost – the latter by way of knockout.

