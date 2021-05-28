Off the back of his unanimous decision drubbing last weekend at UFC Vegas 27, Rob Font believes opponent, Cody Garbrandt should definitely consider following through with plans to make a drop to the UFC’s 125lbs flyweight division.



Headlining the Fight Night billed event from Las Vegas, Nevada — New England Cartel mainstay, Font expertly picked apart former undisputed bantamweight best, Garbrandt over the course of five rounds, working his way forward with pressure, pace, and a stinging jab that was ever-present from the opening to a closing klaxon.



The victory came as Font’s fourth on the bounce, following a notable knockout success over former bantamweight title challenger, Marlon Moraes in December. He retained his #3 rank in the official 135lbs pile following the success, and primed himself to serve as a potential title challenger in his next outing, or at least solidify his status as a championship contender.



Speaking with LowKick MMA reporter, James Lynch off the back of his win over the aforementioned, Garbrandt, Font claims that the Ohio native should strongly consider making the move to the flyweight ranks as he had previously planned, explaining how he felt much stronger than him during the numerous clinch exchanges early in the fight.

“Yeah, 100%,” Font said. “Even when we clinched up and I grabbed him (Cody Garbrandt), I definitely could feel that he was the smaller guy. I definitely think he should go to ’25 (125lbs). I think his mind was thinking ’25 before this fight, you know. And he was still talking about trying to get the belt at ’25 in the lead up to this fight. I think in his mind, he’s a 25er, I think he knows that. He should just probably pull the trigger and go down to ’25.“

Former 135lbs champion, Garbrandt was previously poised to make his move to the flyweight division last November at UFC 255 against Deiveson Figueiredo for the undisputed championship, however, a bicep injury and a positive COVID-19 test result forced him from proceedings.



His battle with the novel coronavirus was a particularly lengthy and debilitating one, which left him with lingering health issues such as vertigo, blood clots, and mental fog.



Following the loss, Garbrandt reflected on his performance, citing the fact that he felt like he was having an internal battle with himself inside the Octagon against Font. And still maintained that he was coming for a championship in the future.



“A lot of positives come from this,” Garbrandt explained. “Brush it off. Get back with my coaches and teammates and we’re still striving to be the best, to be world champion. Sometimes there’s some adversity that comes along in your dreams and makes you work harder and makes you realise what needs to be done and it makes it that much sweeter when you climb up the mountain.“



“It wasn’t my night, but man I enjoy this,” Garbrandt continued. “I’ll correct my mistakes and (‘I’m) just really thankful. … I fight my heart out for you guys.“