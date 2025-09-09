Rob Font vs. David Martinez headlines the UFC bantamweight division this Saturday at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, as part of UFC Fight Night: Lopes vs. Silva. Font, age 38, enters as the number 9 ranked bantamweight and the betting favorite after recently defeating Jean Matsumoto by split decision in February. Martinez, age 27, is a fast-rising Mexican prospect fresh off a first-round knockout in his UFC debut over Saimon Oliveira and riding a seven-fight win streak.

Rob Font vs. David Martinez – Fight Week Odds

Rob Font enters fight week as a modest favorite over David Martinez, but betting lines have tightened from the early odds, showing late money on the underdog. Most experts, such as LEON Bet, still lean toward Font to win, likely by decision, though Martinez is considered dangerous for a knockout upset.

Font opened at roughly -210 on the moneyline, with Martinez at +180. As fight week progressed, the odds on Martinez shortened to around +124 and Font drifted to about -145 to -148 at many sportsbooks. This indicates notable action on Martinez, narrowing the gap and reflecting increased confidence in the underdog, possibly due to his youth and striking power. Some books still offer Font as high as -161, with Martinez at +129, but most consensus odds show Font around -145 and Martinez near +130 by mid-week.

Most UFC betting experts and predictive algorithms expect Rob Font to win, primarily by decision due to his experience and well-rounded skill set. Martinez is seen as a threat for a knockout, especially early, but Font’s jab and defensive discipline favor him over three rounds.

This bout pits Font’s experience, jab work, and pressure against Martinez’s aggressive striking and exceptional defensive ability. Font will look to use his reach, combinations, and cage savvy to unsettle the less-experienced Martinez, who must rely on hand speed, counter shots, and movement to frustrate Font. Martinez’s untested stamina in long UFC fights and Font’s ability to mix up his attack, including clinch work, could be crucial factors. As for betting odds, Font is currently the favorite at -210, while Martinez is a +180 underdog, reflecting Font’s advantage in experience and proven skill at the UFC level.

For Font, a win helps maintain his top-10 spot and could lead to another run at the division’s elite, possibly even top-five. He’s looking to extend his current win streak and distance himself after previous setbacks in high-profile matchups. Martinez sits unranked but has generated buzz since his UFC debut. Beating an established contender like Font could catapult Martinez into the official rankings and position him as a legitimate future title threat. Expect both men to be highly motivated, with Font defending his veteran status and Martinez fighting for recognition among UFC’s bantamweight elite.