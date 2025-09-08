Woman Subdues Robber with Natural Jiu Jitsu Instincts in Costa Rica Restaurant

Instinctual Jiu Jitsu comes tot he rescue during a robbery. A 25-year-old woman turned tables on a would-be thief using what authorities are calling instinctive martial arts movements, despite having no formal training. Sol Vargas Garita faced down an attempted robbery at a 24-hour restaurant in San Isidro de El General, Costa Rica, on September 3, 2025, wrestling the suspect to the ground and restraining him until police arrived.

The Incident Unfolds

Vargas had stopped at La Estación, her regular breakfast spot, after finishing a night shift when the attack occurred in the early morning hours. Security camera footage captured the moment a man approached from behind and grabbed her handbag while she waited at the counter.

“This guy grabs my bag, and I think, ‘he’s not taking it’,” Vargas told local media. “I grabbed him, threw him down, and, honestly, yes – I hit him, made him bleed and everything.”

The surveillance video shows Vargas immediately fighting back, wrestling the thief to the ground before securing him in what onlookers described as a Jiu Jitsu leg chokehold, a trianglechoke. She maintained control of the situation while another employee called police. The suspect sustained facial injuries during the altercation and was subsequently arrested.

Vargas had approximately 100,000 Costa Rican colones (£147) in her bag at the time – money she had worked hard to earn. “I work hard, and no one’s just going to take my things like it’s nothing,” she explained.

The restaurant’s owner, Francisco Bermúdez, expressed amazement at the incident. “I was speechless – it surprised me as much as everyone else who’s seen the video,” he said.

Natural Jiu Jitsu Instinct Over Training

Perhaps most remarkable is that Vargas’ effective takedown technique was entirely instinctive. She has no background in martial arts or Jiu Jitsu training.

“My mum says it was some kind of jiu jitsu hold or Brazilian technique or whatever,” Vargas laughed. “But like I told her, I don’t know anything about that. It just came out of me”.

Her mother recognized the movement as resembling Brazilian jiu jitsu, but Vargas maintains it was pure instinct driving her response. She nearly used a triangle choke, armbar, and got into full mount.

Costa Rica’s Crime Context

The country recorded 1,587 robberies per 100,000 people in 2017, significantly higher than the world average of 105 robberies per 100,000 people. Recent data shows Costa Rica recorded nearly 43,000 crimes in 2024, with robbery ranking as the second most common offense at 9,759 cases.

San Isidro de El General, where the incident occurred, was identified as having 113 crime complaints in 2020 crime statistics. Tourist areas across Costa Rica have experienced rising crime rates, with over 6,300 tourist-related crimes reported in 2024, primarily thefts and assaults.

Martial Arts Effectiveness in Real Situations

Studies show that martial arts training, particularly Brazilian jiu-jitsu, provides significant advantages in real-world encounters. The emphasis on leverage and technique over brute strength makes these disciplines particularly effective for smaller individuals facing larger attackers.

Research indicates that most altercations end up on the ground, where traditional striking arts may be less effective. Jiu-jitsu’s focus on ground control and submission techniques provides practitioners with tools to neutralize threats without excessive force.

A study of police recruits found that 98.5% credited defensive tactics training, including martial arts elements, with improving their self-efficacy in handling violent encounters. The training builds both physical capability and mental resilience essential for high-stress situations.

Public Response

After the video went viral across social media platforms, some observers cautioned Vargas about the dangers of confronting potentially armed criminals. However, she believes the suspect would have revealed a weapon immediately if he possessed one, rather than attempting a simple grab-and-run theft.

The incident wasn’t Vargas’ first time defending herself – she revealed confronting a man who harassed her after work just two months earlier, though she chose not to involve police in that case.

Future Jiu Jitsu Training Plans

The experience has inspired Vargas to pursue formal martial arts training. “Now that I know I had the initiative to do these things, I would like to practice some martial art or self-defense, because you never know when something like this could happen,” she said.