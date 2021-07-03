UFC bantamweight title contender Rob Font has been cleared of any wrongdoing by USADA after he tested positive for a cosmetic stimulant that’s not prohibited by the association, but the story isn’t completely over as Font remains temporarily suspended before the Nevada State Athletic Commission reviews his case.

Following his unanimous decision win over Cody Garbrandt at UFC Vegas 27 just weeks ago, Font was flagged for a stimulant 4-chlorophenoxyacetic acid shortly after what was arguably the most dominant performance of his MMA career.

Font’s manager Tyson Chartier spoke with MMA Junkie about the situation.

“NSAC has all of the above facts in this case but has not yet closed it out. As with any athlete in an open case, Rob will serve a temporary suspension until the case is closed,” Chartier said. “As we have all along in this process, we will cooperate in every way, shape, and form with them. Our expectation is that once the testing methodology is put forth and implemented by SMRTL, Rob will be cleared by NSAC and his suspension will be lifted.”

The positive test caught Font and his camp off guard following the win over Garbrandt, as it was expected that Font would turn his attention to a potential number-one contender bout in the future.

USADA determined that cosmetic products such as hair shampoo were the reason for the positive test. CPA is most commonly found in shampoo and has been responsible for a series of flawed positive tests over the past year.

“Based on the foregoing evidence, USADA is satisfied that products you were using which contained chlorphenesin as an ingredient was the cause of your positive test,” USADA relayed in a letter to Font.

As of right now, there is no definitive timetable for when Font will be cleared or not cleared by NSAC. Font will likely have to play the waiting game for now before he learns what could be next for him at 135 pounds.

What are your thoughts on USADA’s policies and recent flawed testing as with Rob Font?