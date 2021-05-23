Rob Font believes he can emulate his performance against Cody Garbrandt against the very best in the division.

Font earned arguably the biggest win of his career after a unanimous decision victory over Garbrandt in the UFC Vegas 27 headliner last night. The Massachusetts native was never in major trouble as he boxed up Garbrandt over the course of the 25 minute contest.

It also put him on a four-fight winning streak and in a very strong position to challenge for the title next. Of course, current champion Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan have to collide in a rematch first.

But no matter who comes out on top, Font believes he’ll be able to outbox them as well.

“I think Aljamain might be a tougher puzzle to solve,” Font said post-fight (via Sherdog). “Petr Yan’s similar to Cody. You know, stay long, long jab, and then run into something big. Aljamain’s a little trickier because of the wrestling and his length.

“But Aljamain, same thing, I think it will be boxing him up, stop a couple of takedowns and then straight box him up. And then same thing for Petr Yan. Just not get hit with big shots and box him up as well.”

Whether Font gets the winner of that fight remains to be seen, especially with former champion TJ Dillashaw returning against Cory Sandhagen in July.

However, one thing is for sure — Font will no longer be fighting backwards from hereonout.

“I definitely don’t want to fight backwards,” Font added. “I’ve learned patience. I’ll be patient.”