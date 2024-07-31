RNC Speaker Dana White Claims “I’m not political”

Dana White can’t get through a single interview without mentioning his friendship with former U.S. president Donald Trump—but he’s not political.

Despite endorsing Trump at the Republican National Convention and regularly hosting ’45’ at events in both New York and New Jersey, White has repeatedly claimed that he is not a political person, nor does he care who anyone ultimately votes for.

Still, that didn’t stop him from going in on current Vice President Kamala Harris who suddenly finds herself at the top of the liberal ticket following President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 election.

“I don’t judge people by their politics and who they vote for or any of that stuff,” White said in an interview with CNN’s Laura Coates. “Listen, I don’t know Kamala. She seems like she’s a nice person. I have nothing against her whatsoever and, like I said, I’m not political, but do I think that she’s fit for the job? I do not, personally” (h/t BJPenn.com).

No matter what his or anyone’s political ideals are, White recognizes that the subject is a killjoy, and no matter who comes out on top, it’s going to be a long and nasty road to an election night that is sure to leave millions frustrated, one way or another.

“But either way, she’s going to say other nasty stuff about both of them. It goes both ways,” White added. “And as voters, what we need to do is cut through all the BS and you have to look at who do you think is best fit to run the country for the next four years. That is our job as voters. All of this stuff is a bunch of nasty BS.”

Election night in America will coincide with Dana White’s return to MSG in November

The 2024 Presidential Election is scheduled to go down on Tuesday, November 5. Though not officially announced, Dana White and Co. is expected to return to Madison Square Garden just four days later for UFC 309. If Trump once again wins the race to 270, it’s almost a foregone conclusion that he’ll make an appearance at the event to celebrate his victory.

And if he loses, he’ll probably show up anyway and try to kickstart another coup.