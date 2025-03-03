RIZIN’s ‘THE MATCH 2’ Suffers Setback as Ren Hiramoto Pulls Out Due to Shoulder Injury

The highly anticipated rematch between Ren Hiramoto and Mikuru Asakura, scheduled for May 4, 2025, at the Tokyo Dome as part of “THE MATCH 2,” has been officially canceled due to an injury sustained by Hiramoto. This announcement was made during a live broadcast on the RIZIN YouTube channel on March 3, leaving fans disappointed.

The Match 2

The rematch between Hiramoto and Asakura had been set as a major highlight of the fight card, following their initial match at RIZIN’s New Year’s Eve event. However, Hiramoto revealed that he had been dealing with a recurring shoulder injury that worsened during intense training sessions. Despite his efforts to manage the condition, including ongoing treatment and modified training, the injury escalated during sparring, leading to severe dislocation and bone damage.

Ren Hiramoto vs. Mikuru Asakura Cancelled

Doctors advised immediate surgery, which Ren Hiramoto underwent in late February. The recovery period is expected to take six months.

Appearing with his arm in a sling, Hiramoto expressed deep regret for his withdrawal from the fight. “To all the fans who were looking forward to this match, I sincerely apologize,” he said. He explained that while he had tried to push through the pain, his condition ultimately left him no choice but to prioritize surgery and recovery. Hiramoto also shared his hopes for returning to competition by the end of the year, potentially at RIZIN’s New Year’s Eve event.

Ren Hiramoto also addressed Mikuru Asakura directly, acknowledging Asakura’s motivation to prepare for their rematch. “I know Mikuru was motivated to face me again. I hope he continues to focus on martial arts and delivers a great performance at Tokyo Dome,” Hiramoto commented.

RIZIN CEO Nobuyuki Sakakibara confirmed that the decision to cancel the fight was made after discussions with Hiramoto in mid-February. “It was a difficult decision, but Ren’s health must come first,” Sakakibara stated. He also emphasized that efforts are underway to ensure “THE MATCH 2” remains a spectacular event despite this setback.

While no replacement fight has been announced yet for Mikuru Asakura, Sakakibara hinted at potential adjustments to the card. He reassured supporters that RIZIN remains committed to delivering high-quality matchups and memorable experiences.

Ren Hiramoto concluded his statement with optimism about his recovery and future in MMA. “I will work hard during my rehabilitation so I can return stronger and contribute to RIZIN’s success,” he said. Fans can look forward to his potential comeback later this year. Despite this unfortunate development, “THE MATCH 2” still promises an exciting lineup of fights at the iconic Tokyo Dome.