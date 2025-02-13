Ring Girl Sydney Thomas Weighs In: Logan Paul vs. Jake Paul – Who’s the Real Champ?

Sydney Thomas, a rising social media star and ring girl, recently shared her thoughts on the ongoing debate between Logan Paul and Jake Paul, two of the most polarizing figures in entertainment. Thomas recently spoke in an interview to discuss the upcoming match.

Sydney Thomas on Logan Paul vs. Jake Paul

Logan Paul has made a name for himself in the boxing world despite limited success in the ring. He debuted in a high-profile match against fellow YouTuber KSI in 2018, which ended in a draw, followed by a rematch in 2019 that he lost via split decision.

Jake Paul, Logan’s younger brother, has taken a more serious approach to boxing. Starting with matches against fellow influencers, Jake has since fought professional fighters, including former UFC champions like Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva. Both Logan and Jake Paul first gained fame on Vine before transitioning to YouTube.

Ring Girl Sydney Thomas

Sydney Thomas became a viral sensation after serving as a ring girl during the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight in November 2024. Known for her poised presence, she gained hundreds of thousands of followers on social media following the event.

A former University of Alabama student and MLB cheerleader, Sydney is now carving out her place in the entertainment industry with appearances at major events and growing influence online.

Speaking in an interview with The Schmo, Sydney Thomas discussed Jake Paul vs. Logan Paul, she said:

“I’m looking forward to the fight with him and Logan. I think that’ll be a cool fight if that actually happens. I would go with Jake. Yeah, I’d say Jake. Yeah, I’d say Jake would do the best.”

While Logan Paul continues to leverage his charisma in high-profile exhibition matches, Jake Paul has carved out a reputation as a serious contender in the boxing world. The two are set to face off on March 27 on HBO MAX.