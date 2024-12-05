Rico Verhoeven welcomes super fight with Francis Ngannou, reveals prior talks: ‘I’m open to all kinds of fun’

Dutch striking maestro, Rico Verhoeven has confirmed his interest in a potential super fight with current PFL star, Francis Ngannou in the future — revealing talks have already taken place regarding a potential matchup with the Cameroonian knockout ace.

Verhoeven, the current GLORY Kickboxing heavyweight champion, has competed just once in professional mixed martial arts competition, featuring back in 2015 against Viktor Bogutzki under the RXF banner, turning in a first round knockout win at the event in Romania.

As for Ngannou, the former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion made good on his anticipated PFL bow two months ago in Saudi Arabia, turning in a dominant opening round ground strikes knockout win over Brazilian contender, Renan Ferreira.

Rico Verhoeven welcomes super fight with Francis Ngannou

Most recently featuring back in March of this year as part of a GLORY Heavyweight Grand Prix three-fight series, Rico Verhoeven would turn in an finale victory win over Levi Rigters with a TKO win in the second round, courtesy of four separate knockdowns.

And returning just this weekend at GLORY Collision 7, Verhoeven rematches the above-mentioned Rigters in a headliner in his native Netherlands.

However, following the pairing, Verhoeven has claimed a potential fight with Ngannou could be on the cards — claiming talks have been held with advisers from Saudi Arabia recently.

“The talks have been there,” Rico Verhoeven said during an interview with MMA Fighting. “We’ve been talking to [Saudi Arabia] for different fights. It was fun that Francis came out of the hat but we were already in talks before that. So I’m excited for whatever the future holds. I’m open to all kinds of fun.”

“For me, the transition is not even a transition,” Verhoeven said. “I’ve been boxing for so many years already. Training with Peter Fury for years and years. He’s been my boxing coach for years and years. It’s second nature. I’m ready. I’m ready for whatever. First of course, we’ve got the 7th of December on the menu and then let’s see where we go. Whatever comes our way after that.”