Raoni Barcelos Outslugs Ricky Simón in Bantamweight Brawl – UFC Vegas 111 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Ricky Simón vs. Raoni Barcelos - UFC Vegas 111 Highlights

Raoni Barcelos bested Ricky Simón in a heavy-hitting clash at UFC Vegas 111 on Saturday night.

Both fighters came out swinging early, with Barcelos landing a nasty uppercut up the middle. However, it was Simón who appeared to gain the upper hand, catching his opponent with a booming right hand near the fence that had Barcelos compromised.

Barcelos landed a takedown just before the two-minute mark of the round, but it was Simón who would end up on top, landing some stinging body shots before Barcelos scrambled his way back up.

Things remained fairly competitive in the second stanza, though Barcelos proved to be the busier fighter, landing twice as many significant strikes as Simón during the round. That trend continued into the third, as Barcelos busted open Simón’s nose.

Simón ended the fight strong, swinging big and backing up Barcelos, but by then, it was simply too late for the American.

Official Result: Raoni Barcelos def. Ricky Simón via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

