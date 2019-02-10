UFC 234 Results: Ricky Simón Dominates Rani Yahya

Rani Yahya and Ricky Simón will clash in a featured bantamweight bout tonight (Sat., February 9, 2019) at UFC 234 from the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.

Stay posted on Lowkickmma as we will have ongoing results from the Land Down Under.

It is easy to forget that the 34-year-old Yahya has won seven of his last eight fights inside the Octagon. He most recently defeated Luke Sanders via heel hook in August.

As for the 14-1 Simón. He is on an impressive seven-fight winning streak that dates back to 2016. A win over Yahya could propel this 26-year-old into the top 10.

Round One

Simon takes center cage to start. Yahya circles to the left as Simon moves forward. Simon clips Yahya briefly. Yahya moves forward now with a big sweeping right hand that misses. He lands a one-two. Simon lands a right hand. Yahya is throwing hard, he dives for a takedown to no avail. Simon lands a right hand that drops Yahya, he follows Yahya but lets him up. Yahya stands and gets caught again by a left hand. Yahya gets let up again. Simon lands an uppercut and body kick, Yahya falls but Simon wants no part. Simon stalks forward. Simon throws an uppercut to the body. Yahya dives for another takedown but Simon sneaks under for a takedown of his own. however, he does not follow Yahya to the ground. The Brazilian gets up the round is over.

Round Two

Simon takes charge of round two. Yahya throws a leg kick and Simon checks it. Both men land a right hand on each other. Yahya moves forward and Simon catches him with a right. He dumps Yahya on his but. Simon stalks forward and faints. Yahya moves forward with a hard body kick as he dives for Simon’s leg. Simon clips him with a left hook. A clash of heads has opened up a cut on Simon. Yahya lands a straight right hand. He moves forward chasing Simon with left hands. the men collide and Yahya falls. Simon lets him up and uses his footwork to pace Yahya. He dumps Yahya down again as the round ends.

Round Three

Simon looks to the body but Yahya jumps guard and Simon follows. Yahya looks for a triangle briefly. Simon stands up and lets Yahya up. Yahya lands a nice right hand. Simon goes to the body. Simon sprawls as Yahya dives for his legs. Simon kicks the Brazilian as he keeps him at bay. Eventually, Yahya gets up and eats a left hand. Again Yahya shoots but Simon catches him in a front headlock. Simon starting to put it on him late here in round three. Yahya puts together a flurry of punches but nothing doing. Simon goes to the ground with seconds left in the fight. Simon lands some ground and pound as the fight ends.

Ricky Simón defeats Rani Yahya via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-25)