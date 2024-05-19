MMA fighters are now making more money than ever thanks to the ever increasing popularity of the sport. There are now more MMA fighters making millions of dollars per fight and others looking for their big pay day.

Here is a list of the current 10 richest MMA fighters in the world in 2024.

Conor McGregor

To the surprise of none, Conor McGregor is at the top of the ten richest MMA fighters in the world list. McGregor owns nearly every PPV record ever set for combat sports events and is now a successful businessman.

He currently has an estimated net worth or around $200 million which is more than everyone on the list combined.

Jon Jones

Jon “Bones” Jones comes in next on the list of the richest MMA fighters in the world in 2024. Jones has made an estimated $20 million or more in his career. He is rumored to be making $15 million for his upcoming fight against Stipe Miocic.

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib is regarded as one of the best ever and is also one of the richest MMA fighters in the world. His current net worth is estimated around $40 million.

Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou was already one of the richest MMA fighters in the world prior to his boxing matches. After his boxing matches Francis made around $35 million for his boxing matches against Fury and Joshua.

Georges St Pierre

Despite not competing for years Georges St. Pierre is still one of the richest MMA fighters in the world in 2024. GSP earned well on fights and sponsorships from his fighting career and has a estimated worth of $20 million.

Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva was one of the greatest fighters of all time who dominated the middleweight division. Silva was also one of the highest-paid fighters and is still among the richest MMA fighters in the world.

As of now the Spider currently has a reported net worth of between $10 and $20 million dollars.

Dustin Poirier

Former UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier comes in next on our list of the richest MMA fighters in the world. Poirier not only made big money in championship bouts but also millions from his 2nd and 3rd fights with McGregor.

As of now, The Diamond has an estimated net worth of $6 to $10 million.

Max Holloway

Reigning BMF champion and Hawaiian native Max Holloway makes an appearance on our list of the richest MMA fighters in the world in 2024. Holloway currently has an estimated net worth of $3-$6 million, which is expected to increase as BMF champion.

Demetrious Johnson

Despite not fighting in the UFC for years, Demetrious Johnson is still one of the richest MMA fighters in the world. He currently has an estimated net worth of $6 million and makes a consistent six figures from gaming.

Justin Gaethje

The last spot on the richest MMA fighters in the world in 2024 goes to former champion Justin Gaethje. Justin’s numerous wars and title matches has earned him an estimated net worth of $5 million.