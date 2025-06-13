On the eve of the historic kickboxing event, Glory 100. Heavyweight king Rico Verhoeven had a final face-off against the technical striking master and former champion of the Light heavyweight division, Artem Vakhitov, before their main event on the stacked kickboxing card.

This is one of the most important bouts of the most crucial card in kickboxing history to date. As the storied career of Rico Verhoeven may crescendo with the defeat of the other technical giant of the sport. As for Vakhitov, a win over the generational great in Rico, this may propel him as one of the greatest fighters in sports history, despite his relatively underground record.

Glory 100 is a destiny-making event for kickboxing.

With all the significant events happening at Glory 100. The historic main event, the featherweight battle between Miguel Trindade and Petch, along with the continuation of the Last Heavyweight standing tournament. This is a make-or-break event for the sport of kickboxing, as it has never been more mainstream.