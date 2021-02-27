Zhang Weili is set to defend her strawweight title against Rose Namajunas at UFC 261 according to a report from Ariel Helwani.

The ESPN journalist took to social media to share the news with his followers.

“Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajunas for the strawweight title is in the works for UFC 261 on April 24, per multiple sources,” Helwani wrote. “The fight isn’t finalized just yet, however, that’s the date the promotion and both fighters are targeting at this time. Hoping to get done in coming days.”

“The UFC had been working on holding that event in Singapore, per sources, but sources say it’s now looking like it will take place in Las Vegas,” Helwani added. “Those plans aren’t finalized just yet either.”

The UFC had been working on holding that event in Singapore, per sources, but sources say it's now looking like it will take place in Las Vegas. Those plans aren't finalized just yet either. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 26, 2021

Zhang hasn’t competed since her split decision victory the 2020 Fight of the Year with Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248.

Namajunas was last seen in action at UFC 251. ‘Thug Rose’ avenged her loss to Jessica Andrade, picking up a split decision win against the former champ.

UFC 261 Fight Card

Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajunas

Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade

Uria Hall vs. Chris Weidman

Jimmy Crute vs. Anthony Smith

Danaa Batgerel vs. Kevin Natividad

Who do you think will win at UFC 261? Zhang Weili or Rose Namajunas?