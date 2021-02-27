Zhang Weili is set to defend her strawweight title against Rose Namajunas at UFC 261 according to a report from Ariel Helwani.
The ESPN journalist took to social media to share the news with his followers.
“Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajunas for the strawweight title is in the works for UFC 261 on April 24, per multiple sources,” Helwani wrote. “The fight isn’t finalized just yet, however, that’s the date the promotion and both fighters are targeting at this time. Hoping to get done in coming days.”
“The UFC had been working on holding that event in Singapore, per sources, but sources say it’s now looking like it will take place in Las Vegas,” Helwani added. “Those plans aren’t finalized just yet either.”
Zhang hasn’t competed since her split decision victory the 2020 Fight of the Year with Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248.
Namajunas was last seen in action at UFC 251. ‘Thug Rose’ avenged her loss to Jessica Andrade, picking up a split decision win against the former champ.
UFC 261 Fight Card
Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajunas
Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade
Uria Hall vs. Chris Weidman
Jimmy Crute vs. Anthony Smith
Danaa Batgerel vs. Kevin Natividad
Who do you think will win at UFC 261? Zhang Weili or Rose Namajunas?