Zhang Weili is supposedly set to make her second strawweight title defence in April.

According to a report by Asian MMA and SCMP MMA journalist John Hyon Ko, the UFC are working on making the event in Singapore.

“Still in the early stages but the #UFC is targeting a show on April 17th or 24th in Singapore with Zhang Weili as the headliner, per source,” John Hyon Ko wrote on social media.

With ONE FC recently holding an event in the same location, it seems like a realistic goal for the UFC. Zhang’s status as the only current Asian UFC champion means there will undoubtedly be a large amount of local interest in the fight.

A potential challenger has not yet been announced, although it is likely to be either Rose Namajunas or Carla Esparza.

Namajunas would be the natural candidate to contest Zhang for the title. She is a former champion herself and is coming off a dominant win over Jessica Andrade. Whilst Dana White initially splashed cold water over the prospective matchup, he has since come out and stated that Zhang vs Namajunas is the fight to make.

The card may also feature some of Asia’s other brightest talents, such as Yan Xiaonan and Su Mudaerji. As the UFC attempt to further appeal to Asian audiences.

