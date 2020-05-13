REPORT | UFC May 23 Show Pushed Back Until May 30

Spread the word!













The UFC will no longer hold an event on May 23 according to a report published by MMA Junkie. Dana White originally said he was hoping to host an event at the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas. This would have been the promotions first show in Nevada since the coronavirus pandemic began.

NSAC (Nevada State Athletic Commission) chief Bob Bennett previously seemed unsure about White’s plans to hold events in Las Vegas in May. He insisted no decisions had been taken and all decisions will be made based on the science available.

UFC May 23 Show Postponed Per Reports

All of this seems to put an end to the UFC’s planned return to Las Vegas, at least for a little while according to MMA Junkie, who report.

“On Tuesday, multiple people with knowledge of the situation informed MMA Junkie of the UFC’s plans but asked to remain anonymous since the promotion has yet to make a formal announcement. It’s unclear where a May 30 event would take place, though UFC president Dana White has previously stated the promotion’s desire to run events at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas during the coronavirus pandemic.

That, however, depends on the Nevada Athletic Commission holding a meeting to discuss the potential reinstatement of combat sports in the state, which is in Phase 1 of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s plan to reopen after a shutdown of non-essential businesses – including casinos – caused by COVID-19. The NAC would have to approve MMA operations before the UFC could hold an event in Las Vegas.”

Prior to these reports, the May 23 event was scheduled to be headlined by former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley against Gilbert Burns. Three other fights were also due to take place on the card. Mackenzie Dern vs. Hannah Cifers Blagoy Ivanov (18-3 MMA, 2-2 UFC) vs. Augusto Sakai and Klidson Abreu vs. Jamahal Hill.

Are you disappointed to hear the UFC May 23 show has been postponed?