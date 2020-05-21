REPORT | UFC Fight Island To Start Hosting Events In July

Spread the word!













The UFC will begin hosting events from Dana White’s Fight Island as early as July according to a new report from Ariel Helwani of ESPN. Since the beginning of the ongoing global pandemic White has been determined to continue hosting shows despite the various obstacles standing in his way.

So far, he has managed to pull off three events which have primarily consisted of American or American based fighters. To allow his international fighters to compete White has purchased a private island and is currently building the infrastructure that will make it a safe host venue for shows.

“I have a private island that I’ve secured,” White told TMZ in April. “We are getting the infrastructure put in now so I’m going to start doing the international fights too with international fighters. I won’t be able to get the international fighters, all of them into the US, so I have a private island. I’m going to start flying them all into the private island and do international fights from there.”

According to Helwani the Fight Island is now much more than a UFC pipe dream, as the promotion has begun to book fights that will most likely take place on the island later this summer.

“Starting to hear more chatter about Fight Island events in the summer (July),” Helwani wrote on social media. “No specific location yet but for the first time it feels more real with specific dates and fights being discussed.”

Also, starting to hear more chatter about Fight Island events in the summer (July). No specific location yet but for the first time it feels more real with specific dates and fights being discussed. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 20, 2020

As of right now no-one has any idea exactly where the island is or how everything will work. Despite that the vast majority of UFC fighters have expressed an interest in competing on the island and being a part of this quirky piece of history.

Which fighter do you want to see compete on Fight Island later this summer?