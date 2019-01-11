Report: UFC 232 Draws Impressive PPV Numbers

UFC 232 draws an impressive PPV (pay-per-view) buyrate according to longtime pro wrestling and MMA journalist Dave Meltzer.

It was reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the event pulled in 700,000 buys. Thus, it makes it the second highest selling PPV of 2018 for the Las Vegas-based promotion. That should make UFC President Dana White very happy.

It’s only behind the UFC 229 show that did 2.4 million buys, making it the best selling UFC PPV in history. Obviously, that was due to having the Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov fight serve as the main event.

It was a stacked card that had some drama, which appears to only help not hurt the success of this show that wrapped up the year for the UFC. The promotion decided in order to keep Jon Jones on the card to move the event from Las Vegas to os Angeles on a week’s notice.

Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson in a bout for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title headlined this show, which saw Jones reclaim the strap. Cris Cyborg vs. Amanda Nunes for the UFC women’s featherweight title co-headlined, which saw Nunes destroy the former champ in order to make UFC history.

Aaron Bronsteter mentioned how the average 2018 PPV buyrate was 447,307 while last year saw 339,583 and in 2016, it pulled in 655,230. It should be noted that McGregor fought on PPV three times while former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey fought once.

UFC 232 would be the second highest buyrate of 2018 (according to reports) by a good margin.



Average 2018 PPV buyrate (per reports): 447,307



Average 2017 PPV buyrate (per reports): 339,583



Average 2016 PPV buyrate (per reports): 655,230 (3 Conor cards, 1 Ronda card, UFC 200) https://t.co/bcaRdfGWQ7 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 11, 2019

Recent Shows

For those who like comparisons, UFC 231: Holloway vs. Ortega did between 40,000 to 300,000 buys in early December. In November, UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis drew 250,000 buys and October, UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till had a buyrate of just 130,000.

Finally, it should be noted that all these numbers are estimates as the UFC does not publicly disclose numbers.

