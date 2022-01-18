Two-time women’s lightweight champion Kayla Harrison is more than likely to re-sign with the PFL at this point, according to a report by MMA journalist Ariel Helwani.

Harrison has made the rounds during her free agency period over the past year, meeting with executives in the UFC and Bellator during this time. But, it appears that Harrison may stay loyal to the league that gave her first big opportunity in MMA.

Helwani reported the latest on Harrison’s free agency during a post on his Substack.

This piece of news could be disappointing to some MMA fans who hoped to see Harrison match up with some of the elite female fighters in the world, including her now-former teammate Amanda Nunes. She also recently attended a Bellator event and watched featherweight champ Cris “Cyborg” Justino put on a dominant performance against Sinead Kavanagh.

The UFC and Bellator have made strong pushes to sign Harrison, but it sounds like the PFL may have the strongest offer on the table. The league sounded optimistic shortly after the 2021 PFL Championship that they could re-sign Harrison to a new contract.

If Harrison ends up re-signing with the league, she’ll re-join a women’s lightweight division that’s added talent. Shortly before the PFL Championships, the league signed former Bellator champion Julia Budd and she made her debut on the championship card.

Harrison remains undefeated in her MMA career after a decorated tenure in Judo. She wrapped up another dominant season with the league by finishing Taylor Guardado for the championship belt, her second-straight with the league.

Nothing has been confirmed or officially announced yet regarding Harrison’s free agency. We’ll bring you the latest here at LowKickMMA when news breaks of her decision.

What do you make of the latest Kayla Harrison rumors?

