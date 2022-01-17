Mike Tyson is in the advanced stages of talks for a fight with Jake Paul according to a report from The Sun.

A source who counts ‘Iron Mike’ as a business associate says if all goes to plan the mega-money match-up will take place 2later this year.

If all goes to plan’ then the fight is on,” the anonymous source said. “Mike and Jake are on board for an exhibition bout in Las Vegas. A verbal deal has been struck to get it on, but like all forms of sports business, now it’s all about the contracts and money split.

“Mike is looking for a certain figure to get into the ring with a profit share guarantee. Jake obviously has that on his mind but is keen to show the world that stepping into the ring with a man once called the baddest man on the planet, takes his boxing career to the next level.

Tyson ended his 15-year retirement from boxing in 2020 when he fought Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout. The former heavyweight king looked good and was able to dictate the eight-round fight. Tyson can consider himself unlucky to have come away from the bout with just a draw.

On the Tyson-Jones undercard, YouTube star turned professional boxer Jake Paul stretched his perfect record to 2-0 with a sensational KO win over former NBA star Nate Robinson.

Since then, Paul has continued to pursue a career in boxing without actually facing any boxers. The 25-year-old has fought two MMA champions in Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley (x2) stretching his undefeated record to 5-0 in the process.

The internet celebrity made in excess of $40 million from boxing in 2021. If a fight with Tyson comes to fruition, he seems set for another bumper year.

Do you want to see Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.