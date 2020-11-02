Mike Perry will still be competing at the UFC 255 pay-per-view event.

Perry was initially scheduled to face former champion Robbie Lawler in a welterweight bout at the event taking place which takes November 21 in Las Vegas.

However, Lawler had to pull out due to injury leaving Perry opponentless. He had called to face Khamzat Chimaev in a middleweight bout soon after but that was always unlikely with “The Wolf” set to take on Leon Edwards next.

Instead, Perry will now meet veteran Tim Means who will reportedly step in on short notice to face him at UFC 255.

Mike Perry vs. Tim Means booked for UFC 255 on Nov. 21, sources say. Means replaces Robbie Lawler, who withdrew last week. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 2, 2020

Means last competed in August when he outpointed Laureano Staropoli. The 36-year-old has alternated between wins and losses in his last five outings and will be looking to go on a winning streak for the first time since 2016.

Perry, meanwhile, last competed in June when he defeated Mickey Gall in a dominant unanimous decision victory. That victory snapped a two-fight losing streak for “Platinum” who looks to get his career on track and enter the rankings soon.

UFC 255 will be headlined by a flyweight title fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Alex Perez. Valentina Shevchenko will defend her women’s flyweight title against Jennifer Maia in the co-main event.

What do you think of this new fight and who do you see winning it?