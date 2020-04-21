Report: May 9 Event Will Go Ahead As UFC 249

Spread the word!













It looks like UFC 249 will in fact be rescheduled and not canceled entirely.

UFC 249 was initially set to take place this past weekend in Brooklyn, New York. It was eventually relocated to an undisclosed venue which was later reported to be at the Tachi Palace located on tribal land in California.

However, the event was indefinitely postponed after UFC president Dana White was told to stand down by ESPN and Disney higher-ups amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

That hasn’t stopped White, though. He has already revealed his plans to resume the fight schedule next month starting with a May 9 super card and should it go through, it will officially be named as UFC 249 according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

“Guys, breaking news: The UFC’s next event has an official name. Per the organization, May 9th, at a location TBA, is officially … UFC 249. Tell your friends.”

Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje are currently slated to collide in the headliner for the interim lightweight title.

Here is how the proposed card looks as of now:

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje (interim lightweight title)

Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz (bantamweight title)

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruick

Anthony Pettis vs. Donald Cerrone

Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar

Fabricio Werdum vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan de Castro

Michelle Waterson vs. Carla Esparza

Ronaldo Souza vs. Uriah Hall

Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price

Charles Rose vs. Bryce Mitchell

Do you think UFC 249 will go ahead?