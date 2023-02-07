Report | Kevin Lee re-signs with the UFC

Former UFC interim lightweight title challenger, Kevin Lee, has re-signed with the promotion.

Lee parted ways with the UFC in 2021, after a failed move up to 170lbs saw him come up short again Daniel Rodriguez. This loss saw Lee 1-4 in his last 5 bouts. Admittedly, his losses did come against some high-level opponents, such as Charles Oliveira and Rafael dos Anjos.

During his time away from the UFC, Kevin Lee competed under the Eagle FC banner, a promotion strongly linked with former UFC champ, Khabib Nurmagomedov. Lee took on MMA veteran Diego Sanchez in a ‘super-lightweight’ bout contested at 165lbs. Despite appearing to pick up a leg injury in the fight, the ‘Motown Phenom’ was still able to coast to a relatively easy decision victory.

Now, according to a report via ESPN, Kevin Lee has re-signed with the UFC. He has since released the following statement”

“I met with [president] Dana White and [chief business officer] Hunter Campbell, and I feel like I’m going back home. I’m grateful for them welcoming me back and looking forward to the next chapter of my career.” (H/T ESPN)

Lee’s return to the UFC also coincides with his signing for Ali Abdelaziz’s Dominance MMA, who is well-known for a having a solid relationship with Dana White and the UFC brass.

Who would you like to see Kevin Lee face off in his UFC return fight?