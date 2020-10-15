James Vick is no longer contracted to the UFC.

That’s according to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter who reported Wednesday that the former ranked lightweight has been released by the promotion after his contract had expired. He went on to add that Vick is currently in talks with other mixed martial arts promotions.

“Per sources, James Vick has been released from the UFC.

“Vick’s contract expired following his last bout and was not renewed. He is currently in talks with several other promotions.”

If confirmed, Vick departs the UFC on the back of a four-fight losing streak.

After starting his career with the promotion with a 9-1 run, “The Texecutioner” would suffer a knockout defeat to Justin Gaethje in August 2018. He would then get outpointed by Paul Felder before suffering more brutal knockout losses to Dan Hooker and most recently, Niko Price in his return to welterweight in October last year.

Despite his setbacks, Vick — currently boasting a 13-5 professional record — would still be a solid pickup for any other promotion and it doesn’t look like he will be a free agent for long.

What do you think of the UFC’s decision to release Vick? Where do you think he will go next?