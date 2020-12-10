An intriguing lightweight matchup between Islam Makhachev and Drew Dober is in the works.

That’s according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto who reported Thursday that the promotion was targeting the matchup according to multiple sources. There is no official date as of yet but one potential option is a March 6 date.

“UFC targeting a lightweight fight between Islam Makhachev (@MAKHACHEVMMA) and Drew Dober (@DrewDober), per multiple sources. No official date yet, but March 6 is an option. That’s a damn good matchup.”

Makhachev is on a six-fight winning streak but last competed in September 2019 when he outpointed Davi Ramos. The Dagestan native was set to take on former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos last month but had to withdraw from the bout due to a staph infection.

The 29-year-old — currently ranked No. 13 in the lightweight ranks — has long called for a top-ranked contender but will seemingly have to make do with the No. 15-ranked Dober.

Dober won’t be an easy test though.

The Elevation Fight Team product is on a three-fight winning streak and has won six of his last seven overall. His most recent wins include knockouts over Marco Polo Reyes, Nasrat Haqparast and Alexander Hernandez.

What do you think of the matchup? And who do you think comes out on top?