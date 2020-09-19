Former UFC heavyweight king Frank Mir has signed for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) according to reports.

Ross Markey of FightBananas.com broke the news of Mir signing for BKFC last night.

“According to sources, former UFC heavyweight champion, Frank Mir (@thefrankmir) has signed a deal to link up with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (@bareknucklefc). Full story coming to @FightBananas soon,” Markey wrote on social media.

Mir became the UFC heavyweight champion at the age of 25 when he infamously broke Tim Sylvia’s to claim back in 2004. After suffering injuries due to a motorcycle accident Mir was stripped of his title and struggled for form when he returned to the sport in 2006. The heavyweight legend still managed to pick ip high profile wins over the likes of Brock Lesnar and Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira – picking up an interim belt in the process. Mir attempted to unify the division in a eagerly anticipated rematch against Lesnar at UFC 100 but fell short suffering a second round TKO loss. He would go on to have two more shots at UFC gold but was knocked out by Shane Carwin and Junior dos Santos in each of those title fights.

Mir ended his UFC run with a record of 16-11 in 2016. The popular heavyweight then joined Bellator. He lost his first two fights with the promotion, suffering stoppages at the hands of Fedor Emelianenko and Javy Ayala. However, last time out he managed to get back in the win column picking up a decision win over heavyweight veteran Roy Nelson.

The 41-year-old hasn’t fought in MMA since 2019 and may be done with the sport all together considering he has reportedly now signed a deal to fight with BKFC.

Do you think heavyweight veteran Frank Mir will have success fighting for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship?