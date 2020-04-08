REPORT | Coronavirus Safety Measures For UFC 249 Released

Spread the word!













The UFC will implement a series of safety measures to combat the coronavirus and ensure their April 18 even is as safe as possible.

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic UFC President Dana White is determined to continue hosting fight nights, starting with UFC 249 on April 18.

Yesterday it was reported White had secured a location to host his next event which will take place on tribal land in California. The exact location is the Tachi Palace Casino Resort near Lemoore, California.

Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports revealed various methods that the UFC will put in place on April 18 to ensure their event is safe. Bloody Elbow into a list which you can read below.

UFC 249 Safety Measures

Only UFC and venue staff will be allowed inside the resort, and everyone will be subjected to “advanced” medical screening.

The number of doctors typically working UFC events will be doubled, and there will be a “level 1 trauma center” available during fight nights for those that will need medical attention after their bouts.

Treadmills and portable saunas will be put in fighters’ rooms, and an outdoor running track will be built in the resort so fighters can still train and cut weight during fight week.

The event is closed off to fans, but a “small number” of media will still be allowed to attend the show.

Housekeeping staff won’t be given access to rooms once a fighter has checked in. Baskets will be available outside their rooms for towels and other amenities they may need replaced.

UFC commentators will “likely” be in the same room, but “not directly against the Octagon.”

Social distancing will still be implemented. They will make sure there won’t be more than 10 people in the same room.

Does seeing this list of UFC 249 safety measures make you feel better about the event taking place on April 18?