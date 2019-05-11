Report: Brian Ortega vs. Zabit Magomedsharipov Targeted For Summer PPV

Spread the word!













The UFC is hard at work putting together some massive bouts for the summer, like this one. There’s reportedly another one involving Brian Ortega and Zabit Magomedsharipov possibly coming your way.

A report recently surfaced from Flo Combat’s Nolan King detailing some of the specifics for late July’s UFC 240 pay-per-view (PPV) event. While the card doesn’t have an official location as of yet, Vancouver, British Columbia, was discussed. That’s reportedly fallen through, but the card could go down from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

More importantly, there’s an absolutely massive featherweight match-up being talked about for the card. King said sources had revealed Ortega and Magomedsharipov could battle at UFC 240. The fight is not yet official but would be one the best match-ups the stacked UFC featherweight division has to offer.

The No. 1-ranked Ortega has been out of action since his brutal TKO loss to current champion Max Holloway at last December’s UFC 231. Prior to the loss – the first of his MMA career – ‘T-City’ finished Frankie Edgar and Cub Swanson in successive bouts. He finished six straight opponents to earn his UFC title shot.

Magomedsharipov has won 13 straight bouts including all five of his UFC fights. He most recently outlasted longtime veteran Jeremy Stephens at March’s UFC 235.

It’s safe to say Ortega would be his toughest test in the UFC thus far, while Holloway was ‘T-City’s’ toughest yet. Regardless, the fight is a huge one with obvious title implications at 145 pounds.