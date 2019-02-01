Report: Amanda Nunes vs. Holly Holm In The Works

Amanda Nunes vs. Holly Holm is reportedly in the works as the UFC targets this clash of titans for an upcoming event.

According to Combate’s report, the Las Vegas-based promotion is working on booking Nunes against the former champion. This fight will take place at the upcoming UFC 237 pay-per-view event. This will see Nunes defend her UFC women’s bantamweight title in likely the main or co-main event of the show.

It’s an interesting time for this news to drop considering that UFC President Dana White stated on Thursday that Holm vs. Aspen Ladd was not happening at UFC 235. It should be noted that the UFC has yet to confirm this bout.

Nunes knocked out Cris Cyborg in the first round in the co-headliner of UFC 232 to win the UFC women’s featherweight title. This contest went down on December 29, 2018, at The Forum in Inglewood, California. Now, she’s the champ of the women’s bantamweight and featherweight divisions. Although Cyborg has pitched for a rematch, that appears to have to wait.

Holm is entering this fight 2-3 in her last five bouts and is fresh off a win over Magan Anderson by unanimous decision at the UFC 235 PPV event. Prior to this fight, she suffered a decision loss to then-UFC women’s featherweight champion Cyborg at UFC 219. But scored a win over Bethe Correia by third round TKO in June 2017.

The UFC 237 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the the UFC’s streaming service, Fight Pass.

