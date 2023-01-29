Renato Moicano slams ‘Weak’ UFC rival Paddy Pimblett, claims UFC are ‘Protecting’ him: ‘He’s history’

UFC lightweight contender, Renato Moicano has claimed fans of his awaiting a matchup against fellow challenger, Paddy Pimblett should save their breath, maintaining the organization are “protecting” him from difficult matchups at 155lbs.

Moicano, the current #13 ranked lightweight contender, most recently featured at UFC 281 back in November of last year at Madison Square Garden, submitting Brad Riddell with a first round rear-naked choke.

As for Pimblett, the former undisputed Cage Warriors featherweight champion managed to improve to 4-0 in the UFC last year in the co-main event of UFC 282 in December, landing a dubious and controversial unanimous decision win over Jared Gordon, in a much scrutinized fight in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Renato Moicano slams UFC lightweight rival, Paddy Pimblett

Landing on the radar of a series of contenders at both lightweight and featherweight, Pimblett, who recently underwent surgery to address an ankle injury suffered in his judging win over Gordon, has been “protected” by the UFC according to Brazilian contender, Moicano.

“Weak, weak, weak,” Renato Moicano said of Paddy Pimblett during an interview with Brazilian outlet, Ag Fight.” “It doesn’t even smell, there’s no way. You can quit. Guys who want to see [a fight with Paddy Pimblett], it’s no use, there won’t be. The UFC will protect him, there’s no way around it. We have to go to the fights that can happen. Paddy Pimblett is history, it’s just talk.”

Addressing his recent rise in popularity, Brasilia native, Moicano insisted all the followers in the world mean nothing to him if it doesn’t translate to money.

“I don’t know – what I want is money,” Renato Moicano said. “The rest doesn’t matter. Follower doesn’t pay the bills. Being famous doesn’t pay any bills. I want a big fight, I want to fight, I’m ready. I know that April will have a card, maybe it will be in Miami. I heard there will be a card there. Moicano wants to be there fighting a guy ranked above him and making my name in that division.”

“I came to kick ass, it’s not saying no, it’s doing,” Renato Moicano explained. “Moicano is saying he wants money, but in the Octagon he’s making it happen. “Taking any fight, submitting in the first, second round. My goal is to get in there, finish the fight, put the money in my pocket and go home.”