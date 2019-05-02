Report: Renato Moicano vs. Korean Zombie Targeted For UFC Greenville

An exciting featherweight bout between Renato Moicano and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung is in the works for UFC Greenville.

That’s according to Combate.com reporter Raphael Marinho who states that both fighters have verbally agreed to the fight.

Ultimate encaminhou Renato Moicano x Zumbi Coreano para o dia 22 de junho, no UFC Greenville. Contratos ainda não estão assinados, mas há acordo verbal. Não tenho a informação ainda sobre ser luta principal. #feedmma — Raphael Marinho (@raphamarinho) May 2, 2019

Moicano’s last outing was a TKO loss to Jose Aldo back in February, but he remains a top contender at 145 pounds. He notably holds wins over the likes of Cub Swanson, Calvin Kattar and Jeremy Stephens.

Jung’s last outing was also a defeat when he was knocked out by Yair Rodriguez with one second remaining in their epic five-round UFC Denver main event in November.

Despite suffering one of the greatest knockouts of all time, Jung was on course to winning that fight and will now look to avoid two consecutive losses.

According to Marinho, there is no information as to whether a Moicano vs. Korean Zombie fight would serve as the main event of UFC Greenville.

The event takes place June 22 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, and will serve as the promotion’s first-ever visit to South Carolina.

Stephen Thompson, a native of Simpsonville a couple of miles south of Greenville, was expected to headline the card.

However, following his knockout loss to Anthony Pettis in March, “Wonderboy” is now planning to return only in August.