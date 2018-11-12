Pic: Yair Rodriguez & Korean Zombie Meet In Hospital After Violent War

Mike Drahota
Photo by Ron Chenoy for USA TODAY Sports

Yair Rodriguez and the ‘Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung met in a classic five-round war in the main event of last weekend’s (Sat., November 10, 2018) UFC Fight Night 139 from Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.

The back-and-forth battle is very possibly 2018’s “Fight of the Year.” Building on top of that, Rodriguez’ fifth-round, last-second finish (watch it here) may be one of the best knockouts of all-time.

The amazing fight capped the UFC’s 25th Anniversary weekend in style. It was a heartbreaking loss for ‘The Korean Zombie’ who returned from 19 months off. He winning on the judges’ scorecards until the last second of the fight.

Both fighters were taken to the hospital, and ‘Pantera’ was released without serious injury according to his management. But while they were there, they met in a mutual show of respect. Check it out right here:

자존심이 정말 많이 상합니다..많이 쪽팔리고..하하.. 그래도.. 태권도를 사랑하고 시종일관 예의바른 어린친구에게 진심으로 축하의 말을 전합니다. 이번 시합은 이정도로 만족해야하겠네요. 이제는 정말 괜찮습니다!! 다들 고마워요!!

