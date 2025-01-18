Renato Moicano: nothing to lose

Does anyone else feel like this weekend is shaping up like a movie – and Renato Moicano is all of a sudden the star?

Not so long ago (and by that we mean 36 hours ago), Renato Moicano was just another fighter on the UFC 311 card. Sure, he’s one of the most entertaining, but his bout with Beneil Dariush was merely going to give us an idea of where he’s at in the lightweight division. Now, however, we have a pretty good idea of where he’s at – because he’s the new number one contender for the UFC lightweight championship.

Yes, it’s a big twist of fate that has allowed Renato Moicano to get here, but the 35-year-old has worked harder than most to get to this point. He made it clear earlier in the week that he was ready and willing to make 155 pounds if called upon, and that’s exactly what he’s done.

The Brazilian knew the assignment, and he stepped up to the plate in a way that few could’ve imagined. As the ultimate professional, and a massive fan favorite, Renato Moicano truly has nothing to lose between now and tomorrow morning.

Renato Moicano shoots for the stars

Renato Moicano needs to pull a small miracle out of the bag in order to get past Islam Makhachev. This is one of the most dominant champions in recent memory, and while Renato said he’s been preparing for five rounds, that doesn’t mean he’s been giving 100% of his focus to preparing for Makhachev.

In our view, he needs to go out there in the first round and lay it all on the line. He needs to be as unpredictable as he can possibly hope to be. If Makhachev is able to settle into a rhythm, this fight will be over before it even begins.

Good luck, Money.