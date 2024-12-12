‘Easy Money’ Renato Moicano Challenges Ilia Topuria: ‘I Would Finish Him, 100%’

Renato Moicano likes his chances against Ilia Topuria.

After putting together a four-fight win streak, ‘Money’ will face his toughest test yet when he meets Beneil Dariush at UFC 311 on January 18. A victory for Moicano would inch him a little further up the lightweight rankings as he hopes to one day vie for the division’s top prize.

Another fighter who has lightweight gold in his sights is Ilia Topuria. The reigning featherweight champion recently claimed that he was “definitely” done fighting at 145 and was already plotting a move up for a clash with reigning lightweight king Islam Makhachev or ex-champion Charles Oliveira.

Renato Moicano wants to welcome topuria to 155

Chances are, Topuria’s move away from the featherweight division is all talk, at least for now. But, if ‘El Matador’ is serious about conquering another division, Moicano would love the chance to welcome Topuria to lightweight.