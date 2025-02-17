Report – Renan Barao set to fight Urijah Faber in trilogy bout at GFL event later this year

A trilogy bout between former undisputed UFC bantamweight champion, Renan Barao and ex-WEC kingpin, Urijah Faber is reportedly set to take place in their respective GFL (Global Fight League) debuts later this year — at an event yet to be determined at the time of publication.

Barao, who holds a pair of victories over Isla Vista favorite, Faber inside the Octagon, is set for his first mixed martial arts appearance since October 2023, where he suffered his sixth consecutive defeat in a split decision loss to Walter Zamora under the Fera Championship banner in Kuwait.

As for former WEC featherweight champion, Faber, the veteran fan-favorite former multiple-time bantamweight title challenger is set to snap his retirement with the GFL, having most recently dropped a high-kick knockout loss to Petr Yan back in 2019.

News of Renan Barao’s trilogy clash with Urijah Faber was first reported by MMA Mania reporter, Alex Behunin on social media tonight.

GFL news. Urijah Faber vs. Renan Barao 3 has been booked for GFL, per sources,” Behunin posted on X. “No date or venue, but those are supposed to be coming this week.”

First facing off with Faber for the interim bantamweight crown at UFC 149, Brazilian star, Barao would land a unanimous decision win over the Californian, before defending his interim crown in consecutive victories over Michael McDonald and Eddie Wineland before he was promoted to eventual undisputed champion.

And rematching Faber at UFC 169 at the beginning of 2014, Barao would defend his crown for the third and final time in an opening round knockout win over the challenger.

During his Octagon tenure, Barao was once considered one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters on the planet, having rode an impressive run of thirty four unbeaten bouts following a defeat in his mixed martial arts debut.

A revered pioneer of the lower weight classes, Faber will be afforded the opportunity to avenge his pair of losses to Barao, having turned in a dominant reign as WEC champion with wins over Joe Pearson, Dominick Cruz, Chance Farrar, Jeff Curran, and Jens Pulver.

In his final professional victory, Faber would stop Ricky Simon with a stunning first round knockout win in his comeback fight in his native Sacramento back in 2019.