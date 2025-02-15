Frank Mir snaps 6 year retirement, set to fight ex-UFC star Fabricio Werdum in GFL debut clash

Former undisputed UFC heavyweight champions, Frank Mir and Brazilian veteran, Fabricio Werdum are set to make their respective GFL (Global Fight League) debuts later this year against each other — with the former booking his first mixed martial arts clash since his 2019 retirement.

Mir, a former undisputed heavyweight champion under the umbrella of the UFC, made his most recent combat sport scouting against another Octagon veteran at Bellator 231, snapping a four-fight losing skid in a unanimous decision success over Roy Nelson.

As for fellow ex-heavyweight gold holder, Werdum, the Brazilian veteran favorite has been sidelined from combat sports since rematching against former titleholder, compatriot, Junior dos Santos under the Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA promotion in 2023, dropping a split decision loss.

And as per the GFL’s official social media account, Frank Mir will snap his 6-year retirement from mixed martial arts in a heavyweight showdown against Fabricio Werdum later this year, on a date yet to be determined by the promotion.

Frank Mir set for return fight against Fabricio Werdum with the GFL this year

“One last matchup announcement! (for now),” GFL posted on their official X account. “Team São Paulo’s @FabricioWerdum steps into the GFL cage with Team LA’s @thefrankmir in a Heavyweight bout!

Team São Paulo's @FabricioWerdum steps into the GFL cage with Team LA's @thefrankmir in a Heavyweight bout! pic.twitter.com/iuSouahE1o — Global Fight League (@mmagfl) February 14, 2025

Himself winning the undisputed heavyweight championship back in 2004, Frank Mir would turn in an infamous 40-second armbar submission win over Tim Sylvia, before winning the interim title four years later in a knockout win over Brazilian icon, Minotauro Nogueira.

As for Werdum, the Porto Alegre native won his first Octagon title in interim form with a flying knee knockout win over common-foe, Mark Hunt — before unifying the titles against Cain Velasquez back in 2015.

Earlier this week, the GFL confirmed other high-profile bookings including a rematch between another former middleweight titleholders, in the form of Luke Rockhold and Chris Weidman, as well as a Yoel Romero against Shogun Rua, and overnight, a pairing of Octagon alum, Uriah Hall, and former Bellator MMA welterweight phenom, Douglas Lima.