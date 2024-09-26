New UFC Signee Reinier De Ridder Reveals Truth Behind His ONE Championship Departure

Earlier this year, Reinier de Ridder parted ways with ONE Championship. Now, the former two-division ONE world champion is shedding some light on his departure and subsequent signing with the UFC.

‘The Dutch Knight’ dominated ONE’s middleweight and light heavyweight divisions, earning wins over Aung La N Sang, Kiamrian Abbasov, and Vitaly Bigdash. Along the way, he captured the top prize in both divisions and held them simultaneously until suffering back-to-back losses against Russian juggernaut Anatoly Malykhin.

Shortly after his second career loss, de Ridder departed ONE and took a fight under the UAE Warriors banner in July which he won via a first-round KO. Since then, he has signed with the UFC, becoming one of the promotion’s more prominent free-agent signings in recent years.

Not long after the news broke of his imminent debut inside the Octagon, de Ridder offered a few details on why he walked away from ONE and what he hopes to accomplish on MMA’s biggest stage.

“Yeah, I don’t think I can tell you guys everything right now.” Reiner de Ridder told MMA Junkie when asked about his UFC signing. “A lot of stuff happened and thankfully everything fell into place. We had a plan, and it worked out, basically. I’ve had a lot of good things happen to me since I joined with ONE, a lot of good opportunities, it was very good for a long time. It hasn’t been so good for a little while as well. Maybe one day, I’ll talk a little bit more about it.” “For now, I’ll keep my cards a little close to my chest… I always take everything one step at a time, but the UFC has always been in the back of my mind. Yeah, I’m like every fighter, I’m not that special in that regard. They can offer you twice the money somewhere else, but everybody wants to go to the UFC. We’re all just dummies to be honest! The plan was to get a fight there at UAE, get it done quick, and get the ball rolling to sign with the UFC” (h/t BJPenn.com).

Reinier de Ridder eyes matchups with the middleweight division’s best

Reinier de Ridder will make his promotional debut on November 9 at UFC Vegas 100. On that night, he will square off with Gerald Meerschaert in a middleweight matchup that already has fans salivating.

Should he bag a big win against ‘GM3’ inside The APEX, ‘The Dutch Knight’ already has a list of names he’d love to test himself against, including three current or former world champions.

“Right now. Let’s go,” De Ridder said. “I’m ready. That’s what I’m here for. It would be so cool to finally get a shot at those guys. They’ve been around for so long. I’ve been around for a little while now, as well, so it would be very cool to finally get a chance to fight those guys… Adesanya, Dricus, Strickland, all of them. Why not?”

De Ridder went 7-2 in ONE Championship with a 71% finish rate. He secured four wins by way of submission with another two via KO. Overall, the BJJ black belt is 16-2 in his mixed martial arts career.