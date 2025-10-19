Reinier de Ridder Reveals Norovirus Battle, Sets Sights on Sean Strickland

Reinier de Ridder described his defeat to Brendan Allen as the result of a severe norovirus infection and a broken hand sustained early in the bout. Speaking via social media after UFC Fight Night 262 in Vancouver, de Ridder said he had “norovirus all week,” struggled to stand and broke his hand in Round 1, yet still “gave everything I had.” He concluded his statement by issuing a challenge to former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland for the division’s title.

Reinier de Ridder had Norovirus Against Brendan Allen

​The main event on October 18, 2025, marked de Ridder’s fourth UFC appearance since joining the promotion after a dominant run in ONE Championship. Allen, who stepped in on short notice when Anthony Hernandez withdrew due to injury, forced a corner stoppage at the end of Round 4. UFC statistics show Allen controlled de Ridder on the mat for over 11 minutes and outstruck him 128 to 51. De Ridder’s corner threw in the towel when he could not return to his stool in time for the fifth round.

Devastated by the loss. Battled norovirus all week, could hardly stand, and broke my hand in Round 1, making it tough to fight. Gave everything I had. @SStricklandMMA, I'm coming for that middleweight belt. Let's do this! 👊 🔥 — Reinier De Ridder (@DeridderMMA) October 19, 2025

​De Ridder entered the Octagon off a four-fight UFC winning streak. His record of 21-3 included championships in both ONE’s middleweight and light heavyweight divisions. Despite his illness and injury, he managed to secure a takedown in the opening frame and threatened submissions throughout. By Round 2, Allen reversed several ground exchanges and maintained top position until the fight was halted.

Brendan Allen improved to 26-7 in his professional career, securing the biggest victory of his UFC tenure. In post-fight remarks, Allen called out reigning middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis, former champions and contenders alike, including Sean Strickland. Whether du Plessis or another opponent answers remains to be seen, but de Ridder insisted he has his sights set on Strickland, whose tweet handle he referenced directly in his own message.

Calls Out Sean Strickland

​Sean Strickland, a former UFC middleweight titleholder, lost the belt to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312 in February 2025 by unanimous decision. As of August 19, 2025, Strickland was ranked third in the UFC’s middleweight rankings. His professional record stands at 29-7, featuring 11 knockout wins and four submissions.

​De Ridder’s public call-out shows the reshuffling within the middleweight division. With Strickland eager to reclaim gold and de Ridder aiming to rebound from his first UFC loss, a matchup between the two could draw significant interest. De Ridder’s tweet concluded with a direct appeal: “@SStricklandMMA, I’m coming for that middleweight belt. Let’s do this!” If both men align their schedules, the clash may emerge as a defining contest for the division in early 2026 as a possible title eliminator.

Looking ahead, de Ridder will require medical clearance following the norovirus bout and hand fracture. Should he recover in time, securing a title shot will depend on UFC matchmaking and the outcome of du Plessis’s next defense. Meanwhile, Strickland has not been booked for a fight since his February title loss, leaving the door open for a high-stakes showdown on short notice.