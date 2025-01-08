Reinier de Ridder is feeling confident ahead of Kevin Holland fight at UFC 311

Reinier de Ridder is certainly feeling confident heading into his sophomore UFC appearance against Kevin Holland at UFC 311.

Back in November, Reinier de Ridder submitted Gerald Meerschaert in his UFC debut. Prior to that, he was best known for his stint in ONE Championship, where he was able to become a two-weight world champion. Now, however, he’s ready to try and prove himself on an even bigger stage.

At the age of 34, Reinier de Ridder knew he had to act fast in order to make an impact. So, he’s taken a short notice bout against Kevin Holland at UFC 311, which goes down next weekend.

In the following interview, he spoke candidly about what he plans to do to the veteran.

Reinier de Ridder has big plans

“At the end of the day, a fight is a fight, of course, and I’ve been in plenty of fights, so I know how to take care of that part of the deal,” de Ridder told MMA Junkie Radio. “There’s a lot going on behind the scenes, of course. I like Gerald a lot; I respected Gerald a lot coming into this one, so I didn’t go as full throttle from the bat as I will this fight. I’m just coming in to wreck this guy this time.”

“I’m very happy with the fight, of course,” de Ridder said. “Kevin is a name, and it’s a quick turnaround, so I’m very happy about that. But they gave me another name that I liked a lot for December, which I accepted, but the other side did not. … I think in the future the fight will come to fruition anyway, so it’s going to happen.”

“He’s very wild on the feet,” de Ridder said. “But I’m going to put a lot of pressure on him, hit him with some good shots, take him down, choke him out, hopefully.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie