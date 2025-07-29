Reinier de Ridder Evicerates Paulo Costa Demanding MSG Showdown “Don’t sit out for another year.”

After Reinier de Ridder’s recent win in UFC Abu Dhabi, the MMA landscape got a bit spicy with Paulo Costa throwing some shade. Following de Ridder’s victory, Costa didn’t hold back, criticizing the Dutch victor.

Reinier de Ridder and Costa Heat Up the Middleweight Division

Paulo Costa didn’t miss his chance to weigh in after Reinier de Ridder’s narrow win over Robert Whittaker in Abu Dhabi. Never one for subtlety, Costa fired off on social media with, “With all due respect, I would knock out de Ridder 3 x wich round. All that said, congrats for your win today, despite bad fight.” He also jabbed at de Ridder’s unorthodox approach, saying, “I thought Dricus was most weird fight style in UFC, but de Ridder is doing everything to compete with him head-to-head.”

Even with the backhanded “congrats,” Costa’s main message is clear: he’s not impressed, and he thinks he’s a stylistic nightmare for the new contender.

But de Ridder didn’t stay quiet for long. He fired back with a message that’s part scoreboard reminder, part call-out: “You got your first win in 3 years, I got my first decision in 4 years, and you talk. Actions speak louder than words, so meet me in November MSG. Don’t sit out for another year.” The jab is clear – while Costa’s been on a shaky path, de Ridder’s holding it down steadily, ready to see if Costa’s words can turn into real action at Madison Square Garden later this year.

You got your first win in 3 years, i got my first decision in 4 years and you talk, Actions speak louder than words so meet me in November MSG 🤫

Don’t sit out for another year 😉 https://t.co/GKgcxn3jwM pic.twitter.com/9IaPMoUxhW — Reinier de Ridder (@DeridderMMA) July 29, 2025

This exchange captures the tension building in the UFC middleweight division, a weight class in flux. De Ridder, now a key player after his Abu Dhabi success, represents a fresh wave looking to cement dominance. Meanwhile, Costa, once the unstoppable force, is trying to claw back prestige after a rocky stretch marked by long layoffs and inconsistent performances.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JULY 26: Reinier de Ridder of The Netherlands prepares to face Robert Whittaker of New Zealand in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on July 26, 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

As for the wider context, the middleweight title picture is stirring. Khamzat Chimaev will challenge the reigning champion Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 upcoming later this year. Contenders such as Caio Borralho and Nassourdine Imavov have charged to the top. Along with the former two-division champion in ONE; Reinier de Ridder.