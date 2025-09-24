Reinier de Ridder on Brendan Allen: “I Can Break Him” in Upcoming UFC Vanvouver Showdown

Reinier de Ridder is coming to “break” Brendan Allen.

Originally, ‘RDR’ was scheduled to square off with Anthony Hernandez at UFC Vancouver on October 18. Unfortunately, ‘Fluffy’ was forced to bow out of the bout due to an injury. As a result, the Dutchman will now face Allen in the newly minted main event.

Since making his Octagon debut late last year, de Ridder has been riding a string of impressive victories, including a highlight-reel knockout against Bo Nickal and a gritty split-decision win over ex-middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.

Now, ‘RDR’ will look to add another big win to his resume when he meets Allen in The Great White North.

“It’s always the same, right? Always the next fight is the biggest one,” de Ridder told MMA Junkie of his upcoming clash. “Everything depends on the fight coming up. The pressure is always there. I don’t mind. I just… I do what I do. I do this stuff every day, and I’m going to do what I’m good at. Get in there, put a lot of pressure on the guy, see if I can break him.”

A win over Reinier de Ridder will keep Brendan Allen’s title hopes alive

While de Ridder looks to extend his five-fight unbeaten streak, Allen will try to build off the momentum of his unanimous decision win over Marvin Vettori in July. That victory snapped a two-fight losing skid, keeping ‘All In’ within earshot of the middleweight top 10.

If he can score an impressive win over ‘RDR’ in Vancouver, Allen will likely skyrocket himself into the division’s top five, putting him potentially one win away from a shot at the 185-pound crown.