An official has come under fire following an UFL MMA 8 event last night in London, England – where he allowed a bout to continue up and until an eventual knockout finish, despite a separate unanswered 41 significant strikes.

The event, which received much criticism across social media last night for it’s production, commentary, refereeing, and timekeeping of rounds, took home in London, England at the Broadway Theatre, and was promoted by Triad Endeavor.

However, the most egregious of those errors came during a preliminary card bout where an official, who has also been labelled as an event promoter on social media, failed to call a halt to a bout despite one fighter absorbing a shocking 41 separate significant strikes to the head, unanswered.

Severe MMA reporter, Andy Stevenson shed light on the brutal finishing sequence on his official Twitter account.



“Some of the most dangerous reffing I’ve ever seen took place at UFL MMA 8 tonight,” Stevenson tweeted. “I count 41 unanswered blows after the initial damaging knee. Disgraceful.”

Disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/b1bd60INj2 — Andy Stevenson (@andyste123) February 5, 2022

The event was headlined by a welterweight pairing between Scottish standout, Chris Duncan, who improved to 8-1 as a professional with a unanimous decision win over Jonathan Carlos, however, the time limit for each round was inaccurate counted, with the second round coming to close earlier than the allotted time.

The win returned Duncan to the winner’s enclosure following a second round knockout loss against Viacheslav Borshchev on Dana White’s Contender Series back in October of last year.



Duncan, an alum of Bellator MMA has managed to score other career wins over the likes of Iamik Furtado, Mateusz Piskorz, Leandro Souza, and Sam Slater to name a few before last night’s appearance at UFL MMA.

The UFL (Ultimate Fight League) is currently owned by Ahsan Gilani, and its headquarters are based in Musselburgh, Scotland.

