Charismatic kickboxing talent, Viacheslav Borshchev has successfully landed in the Octagon with a vicious first round body shot knockout win over Dakota Bush in the opening round — kicking off the main card of UFC Vegas 46 with a bang and lodging the night’s first stoppage.

Entering his UFC debut off the back of a stunning knockout win over Scottish standout, Chris Duncan on Dana White’s Contender Series — the Volgograd native managed to secure his fourth consecutive victory with his opening round knockout win over Bush, improving to 6-1 in the process.

Borshchev, who trains at Team Alpha MMA in Sacramento, California, has also competed for the likes of LFA and Titan FC during his professional run, and stops Bush in the opening round to land his stunning fifth knockout victory.

Below, catch the highlights from Viacheslav Borshchev’s knockout win over Dakota Bush

